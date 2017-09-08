Target Slashing Prices On Thousands Of Items As Amazon Heats Up Grocery Wars

As Amazon heats up the grocery store wars with new discounts at Whole Foods — which has been bringing in more shoppers since the companies became one — Target is fighting back by promising to cut prices on thousands of items.

The company announced on Friday that it’s cutting prices on a slew of items, including cereal, paper towels, milk, eggs, baby formula, razors, bath tissues, and thousands of other products.

Instead of focusing only on sales or promotions, Target says it’s trying to “cut through the clutter and provide guests with everyday value, while continuing to offer additional savings on the right products at the right times.”

To that end, Target has eliminated more than two-thirds of its “price and offer call-outs,” which just means any signs or labels touting specials or deals.

Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, says the company spent months looking at everything it sells, “with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing to make great, low prices easy to spot.”

At the same time, Target isn’t doing away with promotions all together, he adds.

“We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target,” Tritton said in a statement. “Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day.”