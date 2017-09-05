FedEx Refuses To Believe Madonna Is Actually Madonna, Won’t Deliver Package

FedEx Refuses To Believe Madonna Is Actually Madonna, Won’t Deliver PackageImage courtesy of So Cal Metro
Madonna is perhaps one of the most easily recognized musician/actor/activist/whatever-else-she-does in the world, despite her frequently changing personas. But try telling that to FedEx.
The “Vogue” singer shared on Twitter today a frustrating experience with the delivery service: The company doesn’t believe she’s who she says she is.
As a result, FedEx won’t release a package to her.
The Tweet quickly caught the attention of the star’s fans, who noted that it was a very relatable problem, offered suggestions for next time the company delivers a package, and, of course, provided several puns related to the situation.
The Tweet was also seen by FedEx, with a customer service rep replying to Madonna.
It’s unclear if FedEx was able to resolve the issue for Madonna.
Consumerist has reached out to FedEx on the issue and for a list of ways in which customers can avoid similar situations or provide proof of identity. We’ll update this post when we hear back.