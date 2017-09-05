FedEx Refuses To Believe Madonna Is Actually Madonna, Won’t Deliver Package

Madonna is perhaps one of the most easily recognized musician/actor/activist/whatever-else-she-does in the world, despite her frequently changing personas. But try telling that to FedEx.

The “Vogue” singer shared on Twitter today a frustrating experience with the delivery service: The company doesn’t believe she’s who she says she is.

As a result, FedEx won’t release a package to her.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

The Tweet quickly caught the attention of the star’s fans, who noted that it was a very relatable problem, offered suggestions for next time the company delivers a package, and, of course, provided several puns related to the situation.

This is the oddest 'relatable' tweet I've ever seen — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 5, 2017

answer the door in a pointy bra next time? Idk. Just spit-balling here. — Anne Tibbets (@AnneTibbets) September 5, 2017

Fed Express Yourself — Bennett Arron (@BennettArron) September 5, 2017

The Tweet was also seen by FedEx, with a customer service rep replying to Madonna.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

It’s unclear if FedEx was able to resolve the issue for Madonna.

Consumerist has reached out to FedEx on the issue and for a list of ways in which customers can avoid similar situations or provide proof of identity. We’ll update this post when we hear back.