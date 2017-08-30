Whole Foods Meat Guys Sculpt Amazon Logos Out Of Ground Beef

What’s that old saying, again? “When you love someone, say it with meat”? That’s how employees at one Los Angeles Whole Foods welcomed their new e-commerce overlords, sculpting Amazon and Prime logos out of ground beef in the display case.

A few observant shoppers browsing the meat department at an L.A.-area Whole Foods spotted beef sculptures devoted to Amazon branding this week, apparently in celebration of Amazon and Whole Foods officially becoming one on Monday:

More Amazon meat at another LA-based Whole Foods pic.twitter.com/kl9HYKnCbN — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) August 28, 2017

But these were not displays commissioned by Jeff Bezos, as meat guys working at the store in question confirmed to Recode that they decided to get creative on their own: “One of the managers” apparently thought it would be fun to make the Amazon logo out of meat, so a worker used a paper cutout of the Amazon logo as a guide to shape the beef.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment on this culinary ode to the company, and will update this post if we hear back.

In the meantime, if you see any creative culinary odes to the new Amazon/Whole Foods era at your local store, Tweet @Consumerist or email tips@consumerist.com.