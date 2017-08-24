Chicken Skewers Sold At Costco Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

If your dinner plans include enjoying those chicken skewers you grabbed at Costco, you might want to go with plan B: More than 20,000 pounds of chicken skewers have been recalled over listeria contamination concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday the recall of 20,446 pounds of fully-cooked skewer products that were imported from Montreal-based Expresco Foods after the products tested positive for listeria contamination.

The recall covers West End Cuisine Grilled Mediterranean style skewers and Expresco Grilled Garlic and Herb skewers packaged on Aug. 9 and Aug. 15.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, import inspectors with the agency recently discovered the possible listeria contamination during routine inspection of foreign shipments.

So far, no illnesses or reports of adverse reactions to eating the products have been reported.

The chicken was sold at retailers, including Costco, in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, and Texas.

Affected products can be identified by the establishment number “36” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency mark and the following UPC and lot codes:

• 1.3-pound packages of West End Cuisine Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers containing the UPC code 621588314947 and lot codes: 172562, 172640, 172571 and 172704.

• 1.09-pound packages of Expresso Grilled Garlic & Herb Chicken Skewers containing the UPC code 621588315555 and lot codes: 172563, 172668, 172669 and 172670.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Customers with questions regarding the recall can contact Expresco Foods at (514) 843-2353.