The #DeleteUber Campaign Led To 60% New User Bump For Lyft

Early this year, Uber found itself the target of a social media campaign urging people to #DeleteUber, prompted indirectly by a travel ban proposed by the federal government. Unsurprisingly, that movement has proved fruitful for the ride-hailing service’s biggest competitor, Lyft.

Lyft’s director of product says the company saw quite a boost after the first #DeleteUber campaign.

“We saw a 60%t increase in passenger activations after that,” Taggart Matthiesen said during the latest installment of the Recode Decode podcast.

Despite Uber’s recent setbacks — including the exit of CEO Travis Kalanick in the wake of a damning internal investigation — Matthiesen says Lyft’s rival will sort itself out eventually, which means they have to stay on their toes.

“I think that just means we need to continue to evolve,” Matthiesen said. “We can’t just sit where we are today. We have to continue to innovate.”