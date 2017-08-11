J.P. O’Reilly’s Burgers Recalled Because They’re Secretly Bacon Cheeseburgers

Many people like bacon and cheese on their burgers, but for whatever reason — allergy, religion, taste — plenty more don’t. And so the company behind the J.P. O’Reilly’s brand is recalling two tons of surprise! bacon cheeseburgers in six states for “misbranding.”

What to look for

The burgers came in a 12-patty “family pack” that weighs 4 pounds. Look for EST. 425B on the USDA mark of inspection, and affected packages have a sell-by date of 01-10-18.

The affected products were sold at ShopRite and PriceRite stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. For all of the states except New York and New Jersey, the company has released a list [PDF] of which specific stores the burgers were distributed to.

Here’s what the box looks like:

What to do

The company and the USDA caution customers to return the burgers to the store for a refund, or throw them away. If you have any questions, contact Kenosha Beef International at (732) 515-9314.