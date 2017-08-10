Walmart Says ‘Back-To-School’ Sign Should Not Have Been Posted Over Gun Case

The nation’s largest retailer says it is now trying to find out why a back-to-school promotional sign was posted on a rifle display case at one of its stores.

A photograph, allegedly taken at a Walmart in Indiana, shows an “Own The School Year Like A Hero” placed above a tall glass display case containing a number of firearms available for purchase. The image immediately took on a life of its own yesterday, and Walmart has responded by saying that the promotional sign should not have been placed on that case.

“What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores,” a rep for the big box store said in a statement to the Washington Post. “We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened.”

The rep said the retailer is currently trying to identify at what store the display was photographed. It will then work to determine if the sign was placed by an employee or a shopper.

A woman who claims to have taken the photograph tells the Post she was shopping at an Evansville, IN, Walmart when she spotted the sign in the sporting goods section. She tells the paper she attempted to notified staff immediately with her concerns but could not find a manager.

However, the Walmart rep claims that the sign was not at the Evansville store, even though the purported photographer insists this was the location.

The customer says she was shopping with her husband early Wednesday when they spotted the sign in the sporting goods department.

She tells the Post that she was “disgusted” by the display and notified employees.

Social Media Response

While it’s unclear on what social media platform the photo was first posted, it quickly drew attention from Twitter users.

The retailer replied to several customers on Twitter, noting that the store had removed the sign and apologized for the display.

However, in posts later in the day, the retailer clarified to several Twitter users that the store that supposedly housed the display was incorrect, and that the company was still looking into the matter.

Hi Jared. To add a bit, the manager at the location reported confirmed that there was no such sign posted. Still looking into it. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Consumerist has reached out to Walmart for additional information on the situation. We’ll update this post if we hear back.