Women Accused Of Stealing $69K Worth Of Cosmetics From 32 Walgreens, CVS Stores

How many CVS and Walgreens locations do you have to steal lipstick, eyeshadow, concealer, and other beauty products from in order to get to $69,000? According to the Miami Dade Police Department the answer is 32.

WPLG in Miami reports that four women were arrested on a slew of charges after they allegedly stole more than 6,000 cosmetic items from local Walgreens and CVS stores over a four-month period.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department say three of the women were responsible for 32 thefts at the stores between April and July. The alleged thefts occurred when the women would enter and stuff their purses with the beauty items.

Each theft allegedly involved between $300 and $1,100 in cosmetics, CBS Miami reports.

During the investigation, police identified a fourth woman, who they claim was purchasing the stolen cosmetics from the women and then reselling them for a significant markdown, often at her home.

When police executed a search warrant on the fourth woman’s home, which they believed served as a “fencing operation,” they found the woman in the middle of a transaction involving lipstick.

In all, police tell CBS Miami they found 6,982 cosmetic items valued at $69,368.63.

The three women accused of stealing the products were arrested on multiple grand theft charges, while the fourth woman was arrested for dealing stolen property, WPLG reports.