Uber Suspends Driver Accused Of Getting Busy During Customer’s Ride

Public displays of affection can be an awkward person for anyone not involved in the action. But one Uber passenger says his experience went from beyond uncomfortable to downright dangerous when his driver engaged in sexual activity with a woman during a trip.

In a Facebook post on Uber’s page last week, a Boston man wrote that he’d been on “the most dangerous and inappropriate Uber ride ever.”

It all started when he walked up to the vehicle and noticed someone was already sitting in the front passenger seat — which was odd, because he hadn’t selected an UberPOOL ride, and thus, should’ve been traveling alone. He assumed “it may have been a family member of some sort,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

That changed soon after they pulled away, as he noticed that the woman in the front seat seemed impaired, and had started groping and grabbing the driver. Things heated up from there, he writes, with the two kissing while she loosened his belt.

Because he wasn’t sure where they were, he says he had to remain in the car.

“She then proceeded to perform oral sex,” he wrote. “This was my last straw.”

He asked the driver to drop him off. After contacting Uber, he says he was only offered a $10 credit while the company investigated the video he sent of the encounter.

“They have been extremely bad at answering any messages I’ve sent, and I demand something gets done,” he wrote. “This is not okay!”

The driver in question will not be picking up any passengers soon, at least not on the Uber platform.

“The behavior of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app,” Uber said in a statement. “As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.”

