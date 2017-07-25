Body Health Atomic And Xplode Recalled For Banned Appetite Suppressant

Sibutramine, marketed as Meridia, was a weight loss drug on the market in the United States from 1997 to 2010, pulled from the market because it was linked to heart problems in patients. The drug is still available, it turns out: You just have to buy certain “herbal” weight loss supplements. Two of these supplements have now been recalled, since they contain undeclared prescription drugs.

The company behind the supplement, which has the very subtle name of EZ Weight Loss TX, has sold Atomic and Xplode capsules online since 2015. If you purchased it, contact the company about returning the bottles or just obtaining a refund.

You can reach the company with any questions or to initiate a refund at 361-334-1977 or ezweightlosstx@gmail.com.

What’s really in the capsules is sibutramine. In 2010, the Food and Drug Administration asked Abbott Laboratories to withdraw Meridia from the market voluntarily, noting that “the small benefit of weight loss, without evidence of other potential health benefits related to weight loss, are outweighed by even a small risk for an adverse cardiovascular outcome caused by the drug.”

Typical patients had only a modest weight loss, but the drug can raise users’ blood pressure and heart rate, resulting in problems for people with pre-existing heart conditions or who have had strokes.

A clinical trial that lasted for five years found that patients had lost only an average of 2.5% of their body weight during the course of the clinical trial, but had a 16% greater chance of cardiovascular problems compared to participants who took a placebo the whole time.