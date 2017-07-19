Here’s Where To Get Your National Hot Dog Day Deals

’Tis the season of hot dogs: from grilling weiners at your weekend barbecue to scooping up an authentic dog at the ballpark. If you’ve been hankering for a hot dog, today might just be the day to satisfy that craving, as it’s National Hot Dog Day, which means free frankfurters are up for grabs.

While many local diners, restaurants, and maybe even ballparks will have freebies or discounts, here’s what larger gas station and restaurant chains are offering in honor of the hot dog’s special day.

Burger King: The King’s Classic Grill Dog is $0.79 each through July 31 at participating locations.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are just $1 all day at participating locations.

Dog Haus: The gourmet hot dog chain is offering everyone a free Haus Dog with the purchase of a Haus Dog.

Auntie Anne’s: While the pretzel chain isn’t giving away free pretzel dogs today, it is surprising customers with free pretzel cards for later use.

Related: 6 Things We Learned About The Wiener Business From The Founder Of The Hot Dog University

7-Eleven: From now until Aug. 30 customers at 7-Eleven can get a one-quarter pound Big Bite and a Big Gulp for $2.22.

Pilot Flying J: Present this coupon at Flying J for a free hot dog from July 19 to July 26.

Love’s Travel Stop: Score a free hot dog or roller grill item by showing this coupon at stores today.

Circle K: Visitors to the convenience store can grab a $1 hot dog through July 23 at participating locations.

Spot a deal we missed? Let us know: tips@consumerist.com