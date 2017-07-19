Chipotle Reopening Virginia Store Closed Over Possible Norovirus

A Virginia Chipotle restaurant will reopen today after it was temporarily closed following reports that some customers became violently ill after eating there.

The Sterling, VA, location was slated to reopen Tuesday, but local health officials recommended the chain keep the restaurant closed another day as a precaution, the Associated Press reports.

Chipotle says that the additional closure time allowed multiple teams to thoroughly sanitize all surfaces in the restaurant.

“The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority,” Steve Ells, Chipotle CEO, said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that anyone became ill after visiting our restaurant, and when we learned of this issue, we took aggressive action to correct the problem and protect our customers.”

The restaurant closed Monday for sanitization following reports that customers became ill after eating there. The fast casual chain attributed the illnesses to norovirus, which can spread when a contaminated person handles food.

Eight reports on the site iwaspoisoned.com indicated 13 customers fell sick after eating at the restaurant between July 14 and July 15.

In all, customers reported “vomiting violently” and “violent stomach cramps” for several days after eating at the restaurant. At least one person made two trips to the hospital.

Stock Hit

Chipotle, which has been trying to bring back customers after a spate of food-borne illness issues, took at hit on Wall Street after reports of the possible norovirus issues came to light.

The chain’s shares dropped more than 4% Tuesday. It remained down 1.4% Wednesday, at a valuation of $369.56.