Goop Suggests Its Critics Are Seeking Attention, Might Just Be Jealous

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “modern lifestyle brand” Goop offers customers a range of tips, tricks, and products to make their lives better and healthier, but these products and recommendations are often met with criticism from doctors, scientists, and even NASA astronauts, one of which recently called BS on the site’s claim that “healing stickers” contained the same material as space suits. But all of that criticism appears to be getting to the company, as it recently singled out a doctor who calls out the site on her blog.

On Thursday, Goop published a blog post titled “Uncensored: A Word From Our Doctors” defending its promotion and endorsement of often unconventional and sometimes unproven products, claiming that those who critique the site do so to leverage the company’s popularity and bring attention to themselves.

“Encouraging discussion of new ideas is certainly one of our goals, but indiscriminate attacks that question the motivation and integrity of the doctors who contribute to the site is not,” the post states.

While Goop doesn’t call out anyone specifically, it does refer to a San Francisco-based OB-GYN/blogger.

Taking The Site To Task

This, BuzzFeed News reports, is Dr. Jen Gunter, who takes Goop to task on her blog, dissecting the company’s promotions and claims.

Gunter has published posts on her blog discussing Goop’s promotions of products, including the so-called jade egg practice.

The practice, in which women insert jade eggs into their vaginas, was described by Goop as a way for women to cultivate their sexual energy, become empowered, and get in touch with their sexuality.

Gunter claimed in her own blog post that the practice was a “load of garbage,” noting that women could cause harm to their pelvic floor muscles or become infected with bacteria.

You’re Mocking Us

Goop claims that the Gunter’s post about the practice was a “mocking response” and that her assertions that putting something in one’s vagina could be damaging or cause toxic shock syndrome weren’t proven by studies, reports, or cases.

But even if Gunter had offered studies to back up her medical opinion, Goop may not have taken it into consideration.

The site, for instance, claimed in its own blog post that “studies and beliefs that we held sacred even in the last decade have since been proven to be unequivocally false, and sometimes even harmful.”

While Gunter acknowledges to BuzzFeed that science is always changing, she notes that it doesn’t mean science as we know it today should be discounted.

Goop’s post also included two letters from doctors that write for the site singled out Gunter’s posts, characterized by Goop contributor Dr. Steven Gundry as a “diatribe.”

In response, Gunter tells BuzzFeed News that it’s odd she has to defend herself against the site, calling the post “ludicrous.”

“So I’m absolutely flabbergasted that they chose me as the center of their ire,” she tells BuzzFeed News. “I’m just a chick with a blog.”

Goop, however, seems to invite conversation with its blog posts, which helpfully includes the following disclaimer:

“The views expressed in this article intend to highlight alternative studies and induce conversation. They are the views of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of goop, and are for informational purposes only, even if and to the extent that this article features the advice of physicians and medical practitioners. This article is not, nor is it intended to be, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and should never be relied upon for specific medical advice.”