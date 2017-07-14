Alfred Angelo Abruptly Closes Stores, Freaks Out Brides Nationwide

Planning a wedding is already pretty stressful, and an unknown number of brides across the country have an extra and unanticipated source of stress: Alfred Angelo, a retailer and maker of bridal and bridesmaids’ gowns, abruptly closed its doors and stopped answering the phone yesterday.

The Employees Are All Gone

The Palm Beach Post, local newspaper of the company’s Florida headquarters, reports that employees streamed out of the building all day yesterday carrying boxes and plants.

Company representatives didn’t talk to the media, and accounts of people streaming out of the building carrying plants came from other tenants in the office building. Strangely, the paper recounts that the only two people left in the company’s former offices denied that they were employees, then asked the Post reporter to leave.

What About Customers?

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is about to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and liquidate all of its assets. Where does that leave customers?

Reports vary. They might receive their gowns in the mail if their orders have already been placed. Or they have to call a lawyer. Alfred Angelo has more than 60 of its own boutiques, and sells its gowns as a wholesaler in 1,400 other retailers. All of the company’s own stores closed permanently at 8 P.M. on Thursday, with no warning.

A reporter with Atlanta’s WSB-TV followed store employees to their cars trying to get an answer. They didn’t respond to her questions about the fate of brides and their dresses.

BAD NEWS if you have a wedding gown at Alfred Angelo Bridal…The shop suddenly closed…NATIONWIDE. The exclusive details, at 12. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/4I7tFftHI2 — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 14, 2017

“We call ourselves the front lines, dealing with brides, which can often be a stressful time,” an anonymous store manager told the WSJ. “And we represented the company the best we could because we love the work. But the company didn’t represent us.”

Customers have variously been told that their gowns will be shipped when they’re completed, that they need to contact one of the company’s attorneys, and that they have lost their deposits for gowns that weren’t yet paid in full.

One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said "we're all basically screwed" & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo — christine danielle (@xtinedanielle) July 13, 2017

Brides inside the store nervous they won't get their dresses, employees telling us everything already ordered will be mailed #alfredangelo pic.twitter.com/fIJ8DyuXbL — Jennifer Ortega (@JenniferNOrtega) July 13, 2017

@AlfredAngelo seriously your closing and half my bridal party doesn't have their dresses. #banruptcy fml — Jamie 🐾 (@jao5053) July 13, 2017

Weddings are stressful enough without your bridal salon going out of business and not answering brides' franctic calls 😓😠 #alfredangelo — Gabriela Sousa (@gabivsousa) July 14, 2017

So Alfred Angelo closed abruptly today so I might no longer have a wedding dress MY DAY IS GREAT — mary-catherine (@mcdonaghy23) July 14, 2017

Consumerist attempted to contact Alfred Angelo, but a call to the company’s headquarters wasn’t answered.

