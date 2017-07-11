JCPenney, Kohl’s & Others Jumping On Amazon’s Prime Day Coattails With Their Own Promotions, Deals

Amazon isn’t the only retailer looking to shore up sales with its annual Prime Day promotion. As with previous years, some traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are jumping into the Prime Day fray, offering their own discounts and deals, too.

JCPenney, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Newegg, and Sur La Table are among the retailers prepping their own version of Prime Day for online and in-store customers.

JCPenney: The company is hosting a two-day sale to coincide with Amazon’s pre- and actual Prime Day events July 10 and July 11. “Penny Palooza,” as the sale has been dubbed, will feature “48-hours of non-stop savings” on a number of items, and additional discounts ranging from 25% to 30% off orders depending on the payment method used.

Walmart: While the big box retailer isn’t categorizing its sale as a Prime Day competitor as it has done in the past, Walmart is offering a Huge Summer Savings sale with deals, rollbacks, and promotions on a range of products from grills to TVs.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s is taking on Prime Day this years with an extra 30% offer on a variety of times, including summer clothes, beach towels, patio furniture, and more. Customers who don’t want to wait for their goods to show up on their doorstep can opt for free store pickup during the sale.

Macy’s: The embattled retailer is offering “Black Friday In July” specials on and after Prime Day. Customers can score an extra 15% or 25% off select departments from today until July 17.

Best Buy: The electronics retailer — which already has its own battle going with Amazon in tech installation — is hosting the “Big Deals Day” today, with deals on everything from TVs to smartwatches, and more.

eBay: The online auction site is offering “top summer deals at savings up to 79% off” today, noting that “their prime deal is our everyday deal,” and reminding customers that the eBay’s deals always come with “no membership required.”

Newegg: As for Newegg, the online electronics retailer says it will host its third annual “FantasTech” sale to coincide and actually outlast with Prime Day by running July 11 to July 13. The days of deals will feature discounts on hundreds of the “latest and greatest” products.

Sur La Table: Cookware retailer Sur La Table announced recently that it would host its own version of Prime Day on July 10, dubbed Lime Day. Unlike Prime Day, Sur La Table’s promotion will be held both in-stores and online. On the web, customers can grab hundreds of items on sale for up to 75% off, with the deals rotating each hour from 6 a.m. to midnight. In stores, customers will find a variety of doorbuster sales, as well as free lime slushies.