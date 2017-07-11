Accessorize With Cow Spots, Get Free Food At Chick-Fil-A Today

Are you looking for something to eat for free today, and you happen to own at least one accessory or item of clothing with cow spots on it? Great news: If there’s a Chick-fil-A restaurant in your area, you qualify for free food from the chicken restaurant.

It’s part of the company’s annual Cow Appreciation Day celebration, which was presumably cooked up by the company’s cow mascots that encourage customers to “eat mor chikin” instead of beef. Yes, these mascots are somewhat biased.

The rules have changed a bit compared to years past, and now customers who show up wearing at least one piece of any sort of “cow apparel” are eligible to receive a free entrée instead of a free meal from the time the store opens until 7 P.M.

Salads are not included, since the point of the event is that the cows want you to eat more chicken. Almost all of the items that you can get as part of the promotion include chicken; one has bacon, and the rest are meatless.

You can wear a full cow costume if you want, but it’s not required.