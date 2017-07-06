Instagram Users Not Pleased After Their Accounts Are Disabled For No Reason

Instagram already has a lot of reasons it can employ to justify closing a user’s account: hacked feeds, spammers, lawbreakers, bullying, etc. But dozens of Instagram users are raging against the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform today, saying they were locked out of their accounts without any reason or explanation.

Several Instagram users began complaining about the disabled or deleted accounts on Twitter today, noting that they received no warning or explanation for why their accounts were no longer active. The affected accounts appear to cover a wide range of users, from business owners, to fan and personal accounts.

In a Tweet this afternoon, the social media network said it was aware of a bug causing issues to some accounts.

We’re aware of a bug that's causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) July 6, 2017

A rep for Instagram provided Consumerist with the same statement, adding that the accounts have not been deleted and that the issue only affected a small percentage of users.

However, the explanation came hours after users first began experiencing problems with their accounts, sharing their frustration on Twitter.

Add sunshine to our lives and give us our accounts back — iM a FiDgEt SpInNeR (@cooljxcob) July 6, 2017

If I don't see my account which has been deleted by you and no one else back by tomorrow it's gonna be some legal problems — 2PAC'S SON (@TheRomeoHart) July 6, 2017

My account got deactivated for literally no reason. — Gaming Goddess (@Gaming__Goddess) July 6, 2017

Aye you gotta explain why all these accounts are being deleted or things are going to get messy 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q75h5vi4lT — iM a FiDgEt SpInNeR (@cooljxcob) July 6, 2017

Twitter was always better pic.twitter.com/yYQca0NOQS — Kat (@ncgative) July 6, 2017

STOP IGNORING US — Hannah (@hannah_gisele) July 6, 2017

How about you guys respond to disabling to everyone's account — RAREglamour (@rareglamour) July 6, 2017

So far, it doesn’t seem as if many users have been able to recover their accounts, despite following Instagram’s directions related to confirming their identity.

In some cases, users say they were prompted to send the company their phone number and then input a special security code. Others say they were told to email a photo of themselves to Instagram for verification. And at least one person received a reply suggesting that they were deceased and the account would be deactivated.

I sent them a pic of me in an email did you do that too they gave me a code to write down and hold up a sign in the pic — lex (@petitegrende) July 6, 2017

For me it asked me to verify my phone number and they texted me a recovery code. That only worked for two of my accounts though 🤷‍♂️😭 — Bae= Sam and Colby⟠ (@i_need_2_names) July 6, 2017

Basically says I'm dead while I'm texting Wtf give me account back stop lying to me pic.twitter.com/CBSdPpHAh6 — 2PAC'S SON (@TheRomeoHart) July 6, 2017