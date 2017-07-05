Volvo Will Begin Transitioning To All Electric Vehicles In 2019

Starting in 2019, all new Volvo car lines will have either full electric or hybrid engines, with plans to introduce five such vehicles by 2021.

Volvo — now owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely, which purchased the brand from Ford in 2010 — announced today that these new electric engine models will come from both the Volvo brand and its Polestar performance line.

The decision to go all-electric came after demand from customers, Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelson said in a statement, noting that the company wanted to meet customers’ current and future needs.

The carmaker says that the new cars, which will cover a range of models, will be supplemented by a range of petrol and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid options.

By 2025, Volvo hopes to have sold a total of one million electric cars and use climate neutral manufacturing operations.

“When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it,” Samuelsson said in a statement.

Volvo says the ultimate goal is to replace all of its internal combustion vehicles with electric or hybrid engines.