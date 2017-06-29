Instagram Lets Users Hide Offensive Comments Automatically

Last fall, Instagram began allowing users to filter out unwanted comments on their photos by keyword, now the photo sharing site is launching two additional tool, including one that blocks certain offensive comments automatically.

Instagram announced the new tools in a blog post Thursday, marking its latest effort to “keep Instagram a safe place for self-expression.”

The first tool works to block certain offensive comments on posts and in live video.

To turn on (or turn off) the filter, users click on the “Settings” section on their profile, tap comments and press the tab to “Hide Offensive Comments.”

Once the filter is turned on, comments deemed to be offensive will automatically be blocked, while all others will appear as normal.

Despite this, Instagram notes that the offensive comments will still be posted, as those who don’t have the filter turned on and the offending posters will still see the mean messages.

Users will still have the option to report, delete or turn off comments, Instagram notes, adding that the filter will first be available in English, with other languages being added over time.

The second filter launching Thursday aims to decrease the number of spam comments posted to photos. Instagram says this filter will be applied automatically and is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, German, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

“Powered by machine learning, today’s filters are our latest tools to keep Instagram a safe place,” the company said. “Our team has been training our systems for some time to recognize certain types of offensive and spammy comments so you never have to see them.”