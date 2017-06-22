Armed Robber Forces Family To Take Him Shopping At Target

A North Carolina family went on a very scary shopping trip on Tuesday, after Durham police say a man knocked on their door to ask for money, and then forced them at gunpoint to take him shopping at Target.

ABC-11 reports that the suspect knocked on the door of a house around 7 a.m. and asked for money. One of the residents gave him some, but then the man allegedly showed a gun and ordered the parents and their two kids into their car.

He’s accused of forcing the man to go to an ATM and take out money, then to a convenience store, before directing him to drive to Target. Once there, he allegedly made the victims enter the store with him, and had them buy a bunch of clothing and gift cards.

One of the victims was able to alert a worker in the store who called 9-1-1.

Police officers happened to be in the store’s parking lot when the call came through, and arrested the suspect without incident.

He’s been charged with several counts of second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in this incident, and has also been charged with committing a string of other armed robberies and kidnapping in the past few days. In one of those incidents, he also allegedly forced victims to withdraw money and drive him to a convenience store.