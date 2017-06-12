McDonald’s Now Accepting Job Applications Via Snapchat

As part of an effort to hire 250,000 workers this summer, McDonald’s is expanding into social media to lure the millennial set: It’ll be accepting applications via Snapchat.

McDonald’s tested “Snaplications” — the twee name the chain is using for the program — earlier this year in Australia, and is now opening up the process to U.S. job seekers starting Tuesday.

Here’s how it works: Snapchat users will see 10-second video ads of McDonlad’s employees talking about how much they love working there. Viewers who swipe up will be taken to McDonald’s career webpage in Snapchat, where they can apply for open jobs at their local restaurant.

McDonald’s makes no bones about the fact that it’s aiming its sights on the younger set, as the company notes that more than half of the hires at company-owned restaurants are projected to be between the ages of 16 to 24 years old.

That’s “good news” for young job seekers, the chain said in a statement, since less than a third of teenagers will have a job between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers,” Jez Langhorn, senior director in HR for McDonald’s USA, said. “We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are — their phones.”

To that end, the company is using other media popular with millennials in an effort to attract job seekers as well, it notes, including Spotify and Hulu.

[h/t Business Insider]