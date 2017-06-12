Here’s How To Get A Free Doritos Locos Taco From Taco Bell June 13

Whether you’re bummed or ecstatic that the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in Game 3 of the NBA finals last week, you can get a free taco at Taco Bell on Tuesday.

As part of this year’s “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion, anyone and everyone can get a complimentary Doritos Locos Taco at their local Taco Bell on June 13 between 2 and 6 p.m. local time.

Tacos will only be available while supplies last, and you’ll be limited to exactly one taco per customer. And don’t get greedy: “Participating Taco Bell restaurant managers reserve the right to deny Free Taco to any person they reasonably believe has already received a Taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity,” the chain says in the promotion’s official rules.

There could be more free tacos in the future as well: If the road team wins Game 4, Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7, customers can get free grub on June 20.

This is the second year in a row that Taco Bell has given away tacos upon the occasion of the visiting team defeating the home squad during the NBA finals. The chain has also offered a similar promotion — “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” for the World Series in recent years.