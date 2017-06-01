Mr. Met Accused Of Physically Impossible Rude Gesture

For 53 years, baseball-headed mascot Mr. Met has entertained the fans of New York’s newer baseball team. Yet even mascots have their breaking points, and last night Mr. Met surprised riled-up fans by giving them the finger after an especially frustrating 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

This leads us to an important question: Is it technically possible for a mascot or cartoon character who has three fingers and a thumb to make that gesture? You be the judge.

Yet this was New York, and the meaning of the mascot’s gesture was clear.

The Mets released a statement on Twitter, the same social media platform where the gesture itself went viral.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

The team told the Associated Press that while Mr. Met as a character has not been fired, the employee who was wearing the costume at the time has been relieved of mascot duties.

Team source: A new person will be inside the Mr. Met costume at today's day game. pic.twitter.com/h5I1TCYzCE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2017

We have reached out to Mr. Met’s closest colleague, the Phanatic of the Philadelphia Phillies, for their comment on the matter. We will update this post if we hear back from the Phanatic.