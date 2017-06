Here’s The Official List Of Payless Stores That Are Closing Next

While Payless ShoeSource is waiting to hear back from the court and its landlords about more than 400 stores that it may close without a break on rent, the discount shoe chain has released a list of 112 stores that definitely are closing next.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of April, closing 400 of its approximately 4,000 stores at that time. As consumers do less apparel shopping in malls, the chain no longer needs as many stores as it once did. Will shoppers bother to drive a few miles to the next mall over to buy their Chuck Taylor-style sneakers after their nearest store closes? The management of Payless hopes so.

Here are those 112 stores slated for closure. If your nearest store isn’t on this list but was on the possible closure list last week, it’s still under negotiation and may or may not stay open.