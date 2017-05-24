Graco Recalling 25,400 Carseats That May Not Properly Restrain Children In A Crash

If you tote your child from point A to point B in a Graco carseat, listen up: The company has recalled eight different carseat models after finding they may not adequately restrain a child.

The recall covers 25,494 Graco My Ride convertible carseats that do not meet federal safety standards for webbing used to secure a child.

According to a recall notice [PDF] posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the event of a crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained.

Graco says it became aware of the issue in March 2016, more than a year after a NHTSA test of the My Ride 65 carseat, in which the restraint failed to hold an occupant at federal standards.

Graco, which says it has not received reports of injuries related to the issue, opened an investigation into the carseat harness in May 2016.

While Graco’s testing did not find additional failures, NHTSA informed the company in April 2017, that one My Ride 65 once again failed restraint testing.

Graco believes that the issue is tied to one batch of sewn webbing and after a meeting with NHTSA determined a recall was needed.

The recall covers eight carseat models manufactured between May 2014 and August 2014 and sold at national retailers for between $120 and $200. The following model numbers are affected: 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Graco says it will begin notifying owners of the affected products in July, and provide customers with a replacement harness, free of charge. Customers can contact Graco at gracobaby.com or at 1-800-345-4109.