McDonald’s Phasing Out Artificial Flavors From Ice Cream

Now that McDonald’s is finally rolling out ice cream machines that work, the fast food giant is also improving the ice cream itself by removing artificial flavors.

CNBC reports that McDonald’s quietly began phasing out artificial flavors from its vanilla ice cream late last year.

A rep for McDonald’s confirmed the no-frills change, noting that while ice cream might not be the chain’s most sought after item, it is used in 60% of the company’s desserts.

The Golden Arches rep tells CNBC that the ice cream already lacked artificial colors and preservatives. Additionally, the company says that it worked closely with its culinary team to ensure that “taste was not impacted” during the switch.

Less clear is whether the change went unnoticed because there was no taste difference, or because people simply couldn’t find a McDonald’s with a functioning ice cream machine.

Other McDonald’s dessert changes include removing high-fructose corn syrup from its chocolate and strawberry shake syrup and ending the use of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives in whipped topping, CNBC reports.

The changes are part of the company’s ongoing plan to remove artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives from its menu.

The fast food giant has, in recent years, announced it would remove preservatives from many items, including eliminating high-fructose corn syrup from buns and revealing that the chicken it serves is now 100% antibiotics-free,