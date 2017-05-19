Dog Goes On 3,600 Mile Journey After United Puts Him On Wrong Flight

In just a few days, one puppy did more flying than many adults will do in a year, traveling on four different planes for a total of 3,600 miles — all because United Airlines put him on the wrong flight.

KARE 11 reports that Bo, a Airedale Terrier, was set to arrive at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport from North Carolina on Wednesday, but never arrived.

That’s because United Airlines accidentally switched Bo’s destination with that of another dog in its care.

“After two hours of waiting they came out and said, ‘He’s not here,’” the 8-week-old puppy’s new owner said.

Bo was supposed to fly from Raleigh to Chicago for a connecting flight to Minneapolis. Instead of making the correct connection in Chicago, however, Bo and another dog flying with United’s PetSafe program were mixed up, with Bo flying to Philadelphia, while the other dog was sent to Minneapolis.

Once the airline tracked down Bo in Philadelphia, the family assumed he would be on the next flight to Minneapolis. But that wasn’t possible as there were apparently no direct flights.

In order to make it to his true destination, Bo was sent from Philadelphia to Houston and finally to Minneapolis, landing 24 hours after originally planned.

The family says United reimbursed the costs to fly Bo and apologized when the dog finally arrived.