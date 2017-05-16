Starbucks Apologizes For Outage, Says All Stores Should Be Operational Again Soon

After Starbucks stores around the country had to shut down or give out free food when their payment system stopped working, the coffee giant says that most affected locations are back to normal and that all stores should be back online soon.

A rep for Starbucks tells Consumerist that an overnight technology update to store registers in the U.S. and Canada left a “limited” (but unspecified) number of locations offline Tuesday.

While the company says that affected stores remained open during this time, many Starbucks customers reported that their local shops were closed this morning.

Starbucks on Main St is closed at this time 😦 (@ Starbucks in Royal Oak, MI) https://t.co/dSrPcmdY4e pic.twitter.com/qwVOaoIecs — James Tyler (@jameseatontyler) May 16, 2017

@Starbucks it would be nice if you guys let us know when a store is closed when ordering thru mobile app. It placed my order 45 min from me — Walter (@Biallmeans19) May 16, 2017

@PrevalentK We’re so sorry for the inconvenience. We are aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 16, 2017

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, a Starbuck rep tells Consumerist that “virtually all” affected locations are fully operational with the remaining stores scheduled to come back online shortly.

“We appreciate the patience and support from our customers and partners (Starbucks’ work for employees,” the rep said.