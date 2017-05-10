Publix Recalls Artichoke And Spinach Dip For Possible Glass Pieces

An artichoke and spinach dip is a tasty addition to a party that you can almost pretend is healthy, because there are vegetables in it. One seasoning that you should leave behind, though, is tiny pieces of glass. That’s why supermarket chain Publix is recalling house-brand dips sold in the deli departments of its stores in six states.

What to look for: Spinach and artichoke dip containers that were sold in the deli department of stores in AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, and TN may possibly have small pieces of glass. The containers have 16 ounces of dip, and would have the UPC 000-41415-15961. The “best by” dates printed on the package would be May 16, followed by the codes A1 or C1.

In the recall notice, Publix said that they became aware of the problem due to customer complaints. The supermarket chain did not say whether any of the people who complained about glass fragments were injured.

What to do: Return the product to the store for a full refund. If you have questions about the recall, call Publix at 800-242-1227.