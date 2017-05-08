Aunt Jemima Recalls 19 Varieties Of Pancakes And Waffles For Possible Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes is a foodborne bacteria that can cause serious complications, and that can survive freezing temperatures. That’s why Pinnacle Foods, maker of Aunt Jemima brand frozen waffles and pancakes, is recalling 19 varieties of frozen products after finding Listeria in the plant where they were manufactured.

The products include 16 varieties of pancakes and waffles, one variety designed for export to Mexico, and single-serving Aunt Jemima and Hungry Man-branded frozen breakfasts that include sausage or chicken.

Products UPC AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915 HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

The manufacturer, Pinnacle Foods, asks customers to return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions about products in your freezer, call the company at 888-299-7646.

Listeria monocytogenes is a common foodborne pathogen, but one that can cause serious health complications in pregnant women, children, people with compromised immune systems, and elderly people.

Listeria is one of the sneakiest foodborne illnesses, since it can wait around in your body for as long as 70 days without making you sick. Do you remember what you ate 70 days ago?

For healthy adults, the infection may pass with no symptoms, or as only a brief gastrointestinal illness. It manifests as brief flu-like symptoms in pregnant women, but can cause serious complications for the fetus, which can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or stillbirth.

Invasive Listeriosis can cause life-threatening meningitis in other patients, and symptoms to watch for include fever, body aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.