Aunt Jemima Recalls 19 Varieties Of Pancakes And Waffles For Possible Listeria

May 8, 2017 10:31 am EDT By

Listeria monocytogenes is a foodborne bacteria that can cause serious complications, and that can survive freezing temperatures. That’s why Pinnacle Foods, maker of Aunt Jemima brand frozen waffles and pancakes, is recalling 19 varieties of frozen products after finding Listeria in the plant where they were manufactured.

The products include 16 varieties of pancakes and waffles, one variety designed for export to Mexico, and single-serving Aunt Jemima and Hungry Man-branded frozen breakfasts that include sausage or chicken.

Products UPC
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

The manufacturer, Pinnacle Foods, asks customers to return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions about products in your freezer, call the company at 888-299-7646.

Listeria monocytogenes is a common foodborne pathogen, but one that can cause serious health complications in pregnant women, children, people with compromised immune systems, and elderly people.

Listeria is one of the sneakiest foodborne illnesses, since it can wait around in your body for as long as 70 days without making you sick. Do you remember what you ate 70 days ago?

For healthy adults, the infection may pass with no symptoms, or as only a brief gastrointestinal illness. It manifests as brief flu-like symptoms in pregnant women, but can cause serious complications for the fetus, which can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or stillbirth.

Invasive Listeriosis can cause life-threatening meningitis in other patients, and symptoms to watch for include fever, body aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Previous Bar Owner Shames Dine-And-Dashers On Facebook, Gets Them To Pay Tab
Next Comcast And Charter Decide To Team Up On New Wireless Plans