Canada Recalling Bombay Sapphire Gin That Contains Dangerous Amount Of Alcohol

While you might think that an especially boozy cocktail sounds like a fun idea, it could actually prove very dangerous if you aren’t aware your gin is almost twice as strong as it’s meant to be. In an effort to prevent from happening, Canadian regulators are recalling a Bombay Sapphire Gin that contains 77% alcohol by volume instead of the stated 40%.

Although we usually focus on recalls closer to home, this one had us a bit concerned for our cousins to the north, where the Liquor Control Board of Ontario has issued a recall for Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin due to high alcohol content.

Only 1.4L bottles bearing a code reading “L16304 W” near the bottom of the bottle and UPC 6 20213 19020 8 are affected. Retailers nationwide should have already pulled the product from their shelves, but some may have already been purchased by consumers.

The agency warns consumers not to drink the stuff, but instead throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased. There have been no illnesses reported associated with the gin yet.

The recall was initiated after the discovery that, during production, one batch wasn’t diluted correctly, ramping up its alcohol content.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is now conducting a food safety investigation that includes verifying retailers remove any affected product. It could lead to future recalls. For updates, consumers can sign up for recall notifications here.