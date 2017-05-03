Hulu Launches $40/Month Live TV Service

After months of rumors and the slow trickle of details, the day has finally come: Hulu launched its live-TV streaming service, aptly named “Hulu with Live TV.”

The $39.99/month service, which was first announced in late 2016, is an over-the-top bundle that works much like your typical cable package, with more than 50 live and on-demand channels.

Through the service, subscribers will be able to tune in on a variety of devices, including tablets, smart TVs, and phones. Additionally, they’ll be able to view content on two screens at the same time.

Hulu with Live TV counts the four big broadcasters — ABC, Fox, NBC, and CBS — as well as the cable channels they own, among its lineup of available content.

This means that subscribers to the beta service can watch sports, news, and children’s programing from a variety of sources, including ESPN, Fox Sports, CNN, Fox News, Disney, and others.

The lineup isn’t exactly surprising as Time Warner owns a 10% stake in Hulu, while Disney and Fox each own a 30% stake in the streaming service. Comcast, through NBCUniversal, owns that remaining 30% stake in Hulu.

Hulu also provides a little extra for sports lovers: Viewers can select their favorite teams and Hulu will bring that content to the forefront, so you don’t have to waste precious time searching for that special game.

The beta service also incorporates Hulu’s traditional $7.99/month streaming library and offers the ability to record 50 hours of shows.

Of course, if you’re looking for a little extra from the service, Hulu offers a variety of upgrades:

For $14.99/month, subscribers can upgrade to an “Enhanced Cloud DVR” that comes with the ability to record 200 hours of programming.

Those looking to stream on more than two devices can pay $14.99/month for an “Unlimited Screens” add-on that includes as many simultaneous streams in the home, and three outside the home.

You can couple these two add-on options for $19.99/month with the “Enhanced Cloud DVR + Unlimited Screens” option.

Finally, those looking for a little extra content can sign up for Hulu’s Showtime premium add-on for $8.99/month.