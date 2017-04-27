Taco Bell Will Offer Free Dinner Reservations At Its Test Kitchen

It’s no Wonka Chocolate Factory, but if you’re into trying stunt food before anyone else, Taco Bell will be inviting a limited number of people behind the scenes for a free meal in its test kitchen.

The fast food chain is partnering with OpenTable for a promotion that will let 32 customers make reservations at Taco Bell HQ in Irvine, CA, reports Nation’s Restaurant News. Company chefs will serve diners new products and food creations before they hit restaurants – if they ever make it that far at all.

Taco Bell’s version of a golden ticket? It won’t reveal the OpenTable link for the May 19 meal until May 5, so you’ll have to be quick if you’re desperate to get in.

“The chance to be the first to see our innovative food, where it’s created, from the chefs who make it happen, is a unique experience that’s never been available to the public until now,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food officer.

Dinner is free, but you have to be at least 21 to make a reservation. You’ll also have to pay your own way to get to California, Taco Bell says.

Though this promo is only open to a limited amount of customers, the chain says it will host more dining events throughout the year.