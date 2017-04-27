Reebok Takes On Nordstrom With $425 ‘Sweat-Stained Shirt’

Earlier this week, Nordstrom came under fire for its latest entry in the “crimes against jeans” files. While Twitter mercilessly mocked the department store for its $425 jeans with “caked-on-muddy coating,” at least one other retailer was apparently waiting in the wings with its own joke: Reebok debuted a pre-sweat-stained t-shirt, for you guessed it, $425.

Reebok on Wednesday provided the perfect response to Nordstrom’s Barracuda “mud and dirt” Straight Leg Jeans, the “Reebok Authentic Sweat Shirt.”

The one-sized red t-shirt, already listed as sold out though it was never actually for sale, comes with accurately placed “actual stains that will last forever” — as long as you don’t wash it.

The sports retailer wasted no time in parodying Nordstrom’s claim that its jeans were meant to evoke the “rugged, Americana workwear” vibe without the actual work.

In this instance, Reebok claimed the shirt was made with “authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work.”

While Reebok’s version of the high-cost pre-worn/dirty apparel, some Twitter users questioned why anyone would want a sweat covered shirt. For its part, Reebok was quick to make clear it was all in good fun.