More Dog Food Recalled Over Possible Contamination With Euthanasia Drug

Another pet food brand is recalling some of its dog food over concerns that it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used for euthanasia mostly of dogs, cats, and horses.

The makers of Party Animal pet foods say they have recalled one lot each of their Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019) and 13-ounce-can Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019), after customers raised concerns about the possibility of pentobarbital.

According to Party Animal, a customer in Texas submitted cans of these two foods to an independent testing lab, where the products apparently tested positive for the drug.

Party Animal says that when it heard of these tests, it pulled the affected lots from the two retailers who were likely to have sold it to this customer. The company then sent samples from these lots for testing, but has not yet received the results.

When the company saw the formal report from the testing on the customer’s samples, it says it decided to expand the recall to include all retailers.

Anyone who has either of these two dog foods with the affected lots can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can call the company at 323-207-4100.

“We are working with our distributors and retailers to determine if any additional beef-flavored products manufactured during this 2015 production period remain on shelves and, if so, to retrieve them from shelves, immediately, as well,” says Party Animal.

The Party Animal recall comes on the heels of similar pentobarbital concerns of dog food from the Evanger’s and Against the Grain brands.

In February, a vice president at Evanger’s pointed the finger at the company’s beef supplier, saying there was no other way for pentobarbital to get into the finished product.

“We don’t have pentobarbital in our plant,” he said at the time. “We don’t have any poisons in our plant.”