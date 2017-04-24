JCPenney Pretties Up, Adds More In-Store Sephora Locations

In a move to boost foot traffic (and hopefully sales) while getting some help with the rent, JCPenney and Sephora are expanding their partnership, adding and enlarging dozens more store-within-the-store locations of the beauty products retailer.

JCPenney announced today that it has partnered with Sephora to add 70 more Sephora-inside-JCPenney locations, while expanding 32 already operating shops.

The expansions and new stores will begin rolling out May 5. The new locations will average about 2,500-square feet, while the existing locations will nearly double their current size.

In all, JCPenney says the renovations are expected to bring the total Sephora presence to 650 JCPenney stores by the end of the year.

The expansions come as JCPenney says it has been increasing its offering of Sephora products, including a broader assortment of shades, colors, fragrances, and tools.

The retailer also says that it will soon launch a new online feature allowing customers to book makeovers with a Sephora consultant before heading to the store.

“Since establishing the first Sephora inside JCPenney over 10 years ago, beauty has become a formidable growth strategy that makes our brick and mortar stores a dynamic and inspiring place to shop,” Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and CEO of JCPenney, said in a statement.

While JCPenney is expanding its Sephora connection, it’s also prepping to close more than 130 stores.

However, the locations recently received a small reprieve when the retailer postponed closings in order to take advantage of a recent spike in customer visits.