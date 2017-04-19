Adidas Sorry About That “You Survived Boston Marathon” Email

Adidas Sorry About That “You Survived Boston Marathon” EmailImage courtesy of jbjelloid
While finishing any marathon is a feat worthy of a high-five, it’s not a good idea to sound like you’re making light of a terrorist attack that left three dead and hundreds injured.
Adidas issued an apology Tuesday after sending an email to runners with the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon.”
“We are incredibly sorry,” the company said. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake.”
On April 15, 2013 three people were killed and more than 250 were injured by homemade bombs set off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
Social media users quickly caught wind of Adidas’ email and chastised the company, reminding it of the 2013 race and the fact that there are decidedly different survivors of the race.