Adidas Sorry About That “You Survived Boston Marathon” Email

While finishing any marathon is a feat worthy of a high-five, it’s not a good idea to sound like you’re making light of a terrorist attack that left three dead and hundreds injured.

Adidas issued an apology Tuesday after sending an email to runners with the subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon.”

“We are incredibly sorry,” the company said. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake.”

On April 15, 2013 three people were killed and more than 250 were injured by homemade bombs set off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Social media users quickly caught wind of Adidas’ email and chastised the company, reminding it of the 2013 race and the fact that there are decidedly different survivors of the race.

Whoever approved the adidas email subject line that said "Congratulations, you survived the Boston Marathon" gottta be out of a job — Gio 🖕 (@VSOP_G23) April 19, 2017

Hey @adidas what genius sends email headline "Congrats you survived the Boston Marathon" to Peeps who ran in 2013? — jean donnelly (@jeandonnelly12) April 19, 2017

Adidas sent out an email saying "congrats you 'survived' the Boston Marathon" wtf… pic.twitter.com/oLe1tgjKEF — Brandin Cooks (@FauxCooks) April 18, 2017

🤦🏽‍♀️this subject line implies negligence, at best. Exploitation of tragic events, at worst. Either way its all bad #adidas https://t.co/1HvduIepJ3 — Я A L I YA (@raliya_l) April 19, 2017

Adidas sent out emails that said "congrat you survived the Boston marathon"….horrible marketing team. — 🌻 O.N.E ☯️ (@PunkyTheSinger) April 18, 2017

