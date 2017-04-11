GoPro Tries To Combat Buyer’s Remorse With Trade-In Program

Did you spend hundreds of dollars on a GoPro camera only a couple of years ago, only to see better (and sometimes less-expensive) miniature action cameras hit the market? For folks looking at their expensive, outdated GoPro and having regrets, the company is launching a trade-in program.

GoPro announced today the creation of the Trade-Up Program that offers users a discount when shopping for a new camera if they turn in their old one.

Under the program, for a limited time customers can trade in their Hero cameras for $100 off the Hero 5 Black or $50 off a Hero 5 Session. With the discounts, the The Hero 5 Black will run $299.99, while the Hero 5 Session will sell for $249.99 after trade-in.

To take advantage of the program, owners of current Hero cameras can visit the Trade-Up website, select their new camera, and follow the directions on how to ship their old old camera.

GoPro won’t simply send you a new camera based on your promise to trade in an old one. Instead, once the company receives the old camera it will process the discount and then ship the new device.

The company says it will be recycled responsibly using a so-called zero landfill and recycling method.

Depending on when the original camera was purchased, the trade-in could be beneficial for consumers. While GoPro no longer lists older Hero version on its website, Amazon lists several Hero models for sale between $160 and $299.

In addition to giving customers discounts, The Verge notes that the Trade-In program is also advantageous for GoPro.

The company is battling back after a less than stellar few months, when it had to recall just-released Karma drones, recorded $373 million in losses, and eliminated hundreds of employees, The Verge reports.