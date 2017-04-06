There’s Something Called ‘Twitter Lite’ Now

Do you like to Tweet on the go, but hate wasting your data (assuming you haven’t jumped on the wireless industry’s unlimited plan bandwagon)? Twitter has a new option for you: The social media site launched a mobile browser version of its site, dubbed “Twitter Lite.”

According to Twitter, the Lite version is intended to knock down roadblocks that might be keeping users from sharing their deepest thoughts in 140 characters.

Twitter Lite is vailable without an app store at mobile.twitter.com. It’s described as a “new mobile web experience” that minimizes data, loads quickly, works on unreliable mobile networks, and takes up less than 1MB on devices.

Twitter Lite is a faster, data friendly way for people to use Twitter to see what’s happening in the world. 👉 https://t.co/AIUgyCAFj0 pic.twitter.com/9EIG7pgK6O — Twitter (@Twitter) April 6, 2017

The service incorporates much of traditional Twitter, including your timeline, Tweets, Direct Messages, profiles, media uploads, and notifications.

However, the way you see these features will differ from traditional Twitter access. For example, when the “data saver mode” is activated users will see a preview of images and videos before choosing which ones to fully load. Twitter says this will reduce data usage by up to 70%.

The Lite version of Twitter also offers offline support that allows users not to be interrupted when they temporarily lose connection.

The micro-blogging site says the new version is available globally and is meant to assist consumers in emerging markets to use the site.