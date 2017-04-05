Thursday Night Football Will Be On Amazon Prime For 2017 Season

There’s no knowing who will win the Thursday Night Football matchups yet to come in the 2017 NFL season, but we do now know who’s won the right to stream them this year, and it’s Amazon.

Amazon has inked a $50 million deal with the NFL to live-stream Thursday Night Football games, which will be available to Amazon Prime paid subscribers, the New York Times reports.

We learned in March that Amazon was one of the companies vying for the Thursday Night rights, along with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and possibly others.

Amazon had previously vied for the rights to stream the 2016 NFL season, but those rights ended up going to Twitter which paid a reported $10 million to the league.

Last year’s streaming deal wasn’t unsuccessful, but it wasn’t exactly out-competing the classic TV broadcasts either. An average of about 266,000 viewers were live-streaming the 2016 games at any given minute, according to the NFL; that’s significantly fewer than the millions of viewers games pulled in on CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network last year.