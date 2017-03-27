José Olé Frozen Taquitos Recalled Due To Possible Rubber And Plastic Pieces

When mass-producing packaged foods, one of the goals is to prevent pieces of the processing equipment out of the food. A plant that makes José Olé products came up short of that aspiration, resulting in a recall of 17.5 tons of taquitos that could contain pieces of plastic and rubber.

The affected product is 60-ounce packages of José Olé beef taquitos, which contain 60 taquitos each. They’ll have the USDA establishment number M-5590. Look for case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, or 3366365D if you have the affected package size on hand. The company says that they were shipped to stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

What to do: The company instructs consumers to return the taquitos to the place of purchase for a refund, or to throw them away.

Two different customers have found machinery pieces in their food during March. The USDA describes the items that they found as “pieces of rubber with white plastic that originated from the establishment’s processing equipment,” which sounds unappetizing and potentially dangerous. The customers who discovered the contamination weren’t injured, though.

If you have any questions about this recall, call (909) 477-4800. The contact person is Paul Taylor, General Counsel.