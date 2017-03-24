933,272 Pounds Of Breaded Chicken Recalled Over Possible Metal Pieces

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it plenty of times: Food with pieces of metal inside are not tasty or safe. The most recent example of extraneous metal pieces in food comes from OK Foods, which has recalled more than 930,000 pounds of breaded chicken.

OK Foods recalled the 933,272 pounds of fully cooked breaded chicken Thursday after receiving five complaints from customers who found pieces of metal in the products.

According to a notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the “extraneous materials” were also discovered by FSIS inspection personnel during verification activities.

After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

So far, FSIS and OK Foods are unaware of reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The products, which were shipped to retailers and institutions such as schools across the country, bear the establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Affected chicken was sold under the Chickentopia, Spring River Farms, TenderBird, Save A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, Lake Liner Logo, and Smart Foods 4 Schools labels.

The following products are affected by the recall:

• 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools ABC – 123 SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133002.

• 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES STAR SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133003.

• 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES HEART SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133008.

• 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES SHAMROCK SHAPED CHICKEN FINGERS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133013.

• 10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools BREADED FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTIES SHARK SHAPED CHICKEN FINGERS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133014.

• 30-lb. packages containing “CHICKENTOPIA FULLY COOKED BREADED TENDER SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES With Rib Meat” bearing case code 133015.

• 30-lb. packages containing “Double D Foods FULLY COOKED HERB SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 178981.

• 7.5-lb. packages containing “Great Value FULLY COOKED HERB SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 201258 and “Best By/Use by” dates 3/2/2018.

• 20-lb. packages containing “TenderBird FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 235384.

• 21-lb. packages containing “Save A Lot FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” bearing case code 252385.

• 18-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN FRIES” bearing case code 252386.

• 28-lb packages containing “Save A Lot FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN FRIES” bearing case code 252386.

• 24-lb. packages containing “Lake Liner Logo Brand FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN NUGGETS” bearing case code 256385 and “BEST BY” dates 01 23 18.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342002.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED BREADED TENDER SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342015.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342384.

• 20-lb. packages containing “TenderBird FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342384.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED CHICKEN NUGGETS Breaded Chicken Nuggets with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342385.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Chicken Fries Breaded Chicken Fries with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342386.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Filet with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342608.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED Crispy Chicken Breast Fillet Fritters With Rib Meat” bearing case code 342614.

• 20-lb. packages containing “SPRING RIVER FARMS FULLY COOKED HERB SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342981.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.