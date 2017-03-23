Instagram Now Protects Precious Eyes By Blurring Out “Sensitive” Content

Instagram bans nudity, but there are plenty of photos of the image-sharing platform that are literally a fingernail or well-placed bowl of fruit away from violating that rule. To address pictures that ride that fine line, Instagram is rolling out a new feature that blurs out some photos and videos.

Instagram says the change means users are less likely to “have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app.”

“While these posts don’t violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive,” the company explains.

Since most of us are already familiar with the types of photos we expect to see in our feeds, this change is presumably meant to address those awkward moments, like when you’re looking at Instagram on the subway and you know the person next to you is looking at (and judging you by) your feed.

This way, the looky-loo will only know that something is behind that blurry mess, but they won’t know what it is. The uncertainty will drive them nuts, which serves them right for being nosy.

And like the modesty dickie you wore so your parents would let you leave the house for the middle school dance, these screens are totally removable once the coast is clear: If you want to see a post that is covered with a screen, you can tap to reveal the photo or video underneath.

In an additional safety update, Instagram is opening up two-factor authentication to everyone on the platforms. Previously, it was only an option for a limited group of users. To turn it on, tap the gear icon on your profile and choose Two-Factor Authentication.