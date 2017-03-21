Yuengling Tries To Tempt Harry Potter Fans With Butterbeer-Flavored Ice Cream

Who wants to take a trip to Universal Studios to drink Harry Potter’s favorite beverage when they could eat it anywhere? That’s now an option: Yuengling’s Ice Cream has launched a Butterbeer flavor.

The new flavor, announced by Yuegling’s Ice Cream this week, is available by the pint at retailers selling the brand’s products and is made by combining half buttercream ice cream, half butterscotch ice cream, and a twist of butterscotch swirl.

Butterbeer, for those not in the know, is a boozy beverage loved by the characters in Harry Potter. Fans of the books — and movies — looking for a taste of the beverage have only been able to do so at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World Of Harry Potter, where an official non-alcoholic version is available for purchase.

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity,” Yuengling’s Ice Cream president David Yuengling said in a statement. “Whether it’s our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves — we’re in the business of having fun.”

The ice cream maker, which is related to the beer company, says it plans to sell the version in quarts in the future, and that the flavor will be sticking around as an official member of its flavor lineup.

“We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor,” Yuengling said.