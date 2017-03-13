Twitter Disapproves Of Your $95 Mom Jeans With Clear Plastic Knee Windows
Have your kneecaps been Vitamin D deprived lately? Do you like the look of jeans with torn knees but also crave the knee sweat of plastic pants? Then we’ve got the fashion statement for you: High-waisted — literally “Mom jeans” — with clear plastic panels that make it look like your knees are on sale in a toy store.
The MOTO Clear Panel Mom Jeans are available for $95 on TopShop’s U.S. site as well as on Nordstrom.com, making them a very real product that is apparently not a joke.
Again, these are intentionally designed to evoke the image of your mother, as they “come in authentic mid blue rigid-look denim,” and are cut “with a high-waist and a tapered leg. As for the plastic knee covers, TopShop simply calls it a “cool clear knee panel detail.”
While a quick search on Twitter brings up a whole lot of outrage, here are some of the best reactions we’ve read so far: