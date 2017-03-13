Twitter Disapproves Of Your $95 Mom Jeans With Clear Plastic Knee Windows

Have your kneecaps been Vitamin D deprived lately? Do you like the look of jeans with torn knees but also crave the knee sweat of plastic pants? Then we’ve got the fashion statement for you: High-waisted — literally “Mom jeans” — with clear plastic panels that make it look like your knees are on sale in a toy store.

The MOTO Clear Panel Mom Jeans are available for $95 on TopShop’s U.S. site as well as on Nordstrom.com, making them a very real product that is apparently not a joke.

Again, these are intentionally designed to evoke the image of your mother, as they “come in authentic mid blue rigid-look denim,” and are cut “with a high-waist and a tapered leg. As for the plastic knee covers, TopShop simply calls it a “cool clear knee panel detail.”

While a quick search on Twitter brings up a whole lot of outrage, here are some of the best reactions we’ve read so far:

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. https://t.co/bbYn1DKaBC — Michael D L Johnson (@blacksciblog) March 13, 2017

he wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer.https://t.co/OICWceRKCO — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) March 13, 2017

these are my tweeting jeans. so my followers can sense how masculine and powerful my knees are. pic.twitter.com/alvDGRkrnc — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 13, 2017

Good news everyone! @Nordstrom just confirmed that we're in the bad timeline from Back to the Future II! https://t.co/Ef25b9YmP9 — Dave Beaudoin (@daswickerman) March 13, 2017

DOROTHY PARKER: What fresh hell is this?

TOPSHOP: Thank you for asking! These are our "Clear Knee Mom Jeans." pic.twitter.com/QRhmLjKirv — Una LaMarche (@sassycurmudgeon) March 13, 2017

Keep seeing those clear plastic, knee mom jeans and let me tell you that is the least of Topshop's denim crimes. https://t.co/Jzy8MAerbT pic.twitter.com/ee1S2nAA8M — Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) March 13, 2017