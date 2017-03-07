Report: RadioShack In The Process Of Closing Around 200 Stores

As rumors continue to swirl that RadioShack’s parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, a new report backs that up, and says that the chain is in the process of closing around 200 stores. From the response we’ve gotten from readers asking about the status of their local stores, we aren’t surprised.

The Wall Street Journal cites sources familiar with the matter who echo what Bloomberg reported last week: General Wireless Operations — the company born out of the last Shack bankruptcy — is mulling over its options with partner Sprint about reducing its footprint, and could file for Chapter 11 protection in less than a week.

The sources also say the company has already started closing about 200 of its stores. We asked RadioShack earlier this week whether it was making a concerted effort to close stores in light of a possible bankruptcy, and have not received a comment. When General Wireless bought the brand in 2015, it kept about 1,700 stores open.

However, in the 24 hours since we asked readers to let us know if their local RadioShack stores were closing, we’ve received quite a few responses — ranging from coast to coast — from folks who have spotted store closing signs, “entire store on sale” notices, or have spoken with employees who say the end is nigh, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington state, and California.

If you work at a RadioShack and have information on your store’s future, please write to us at tips@consumerist.com with the subject line RADIOSHACK WORKER. Your identity will not be made public or shared with your employer.