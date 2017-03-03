680,000 Baby Rattles Recalled Over Choking Hazard Concerns

Baby rattles come in all shapes, sizes, and designs, but they all have one purpose: To entertain children, not hurt them. For that reason, 680,000 rattles have recently been recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

Kids II announced Thursday the recall of 680,000 Kid II Oball Rattles after receiving 42 reports from parents that a piece of the rattle had broken, releasing small beads.

The rattles, which are in a spherical shape, have 28 finger holes, three of which are covered in clear plastic discs containing small beads. When the rattle is moved around, the beads in the discs make a sound.

According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission notice, the clear discs have been found to break, releasing the small beads. And like all small objects, the beads pose a choking hazard for young children.

So far, Kids II says it has received 42 reported of the plastic discs breaking, including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of children gagging on the objects.

The recall covers Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green, and orange. The rattles can be identified by the model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on packaging, and a date code printed on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle.

Affected date codes are T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856, and T3065.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and online at Amazon, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, and other retailers for between $5 and $7 between Jan. 2016 to Feb. 2107.

Customers who have the rattles are urged to take them away from young children and contact the firm for a full refund.