Ford Recalls 32,000 Vehicles Over Airbags That Won’t Inflate

So far, more than 42 million vehicles equipped with shrapnel-shooting Takata airbags have been recalled in the U.S. But it’s another issue with the autoparts maker that has Ford recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles: airbags that won’t inflate.

Ford announced Thursday that it would recall 31,867 Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with Takata airbags that may not inflate as intended.

The recall covers model year 2016 to 2017 Ford Edge, 2016 to 2017 Lincoln MKX and 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles.

According to Ford, the airbags may not completely fill, or the airbag cushion may detach from the airbag module due to misalignment of components within the airbag module.

An incomplete airbag fill or airbag cushion detachment may result in noncompliance with federal safety regulations and may increase risk of injury to the driver in the event of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

The company says it will notify owners of the affected vehicles and a dealer will replace the driver side frontal airbag module.

The automaker makes it clear that the issue is not related to the shrapnel-shooting defect that has so far resulted in the recall of more than 42 million vehicles from 19 automakers.