Burger King Replacing Tendercrisp After Customers Called It “Disgusting”

What’s the saying? “If at first people call your food ‘disgusting,’ try, try again.” Sounds about right for Burger King, which is replacing its Tendercrisp chicken sandwich with a new crispy version that it hopes customers will actually want to eat.

The move comes after Burger King said it received feedback on social media from customers calling its chicken offering sub-par, or in some cases, flat out disgusting, Alex Macedo, Burger King North America president, told Business Insider.

Macedo contends that Americans are fine with BK’s burgers, “but on the chicken sandwich side we haven’t been as successful.”

The chain has to keep up with an unnamed competitor who has had success with its own fried chicken offerings — a rival Macedo wouldn’t name outright but likely rhymes with Brick Donald’s — as he says Burger King wants “to take the crown away from them.”

(We have heard Brick Donald’s offers a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich).

The new menu item — on the menu as of today — features a four-ounce patty, smaller than the previous version, on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, for a “recommended” price of $4.39.

Macedo says Burger King also switched up its marinade and cooking process to make the chicken crispier on the outside and juicier on the outside.

Business Insider has screen grabs of new ads showing customers who blasted the sandwich on social media in the past blindfolded and led into a Burger King to try the new offering, but the YouTube video is now unavailable.

According to Macedo, at least, the customers “went crazy” about the sandwich.

As of this morning, the Tendercrisp is still listed on Burger King’s site.

In addition to the harsh comments seen above, here’s what some Burger King customers have had to say about it in the past:

Everytime I've gone to @BurgerKing for a tendercrisp, it always taste like fish. Not sure if they store it together? Multiple locations too. — Sammi (@Sammixxlove92) February 17, 2017

@BurgerKing my food was disgusting.. I only ate my fries and a bite of my BBQ tendercrisp sandwich #Awful — +Sized Blogger (@_SimplyCurvy) July 17, 2015

@BurgerKing idk what you guys did over the years to the tendercrisp but that sandwhich used to be my favorite. And now that meat is gross — Tore Tinervia 🎮 (@opwnusprime) August 17, 2015

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ! Tendercrisp Chicken Sandwich From Burgerking Is GROSS ! #ThrowUp — Rayy. (@_CirokMeUp) July 23, 2011

The Bacon Cheddar Tendercrisp, or whatever it's called, from Burger King is gross. I literally almost threw up after eating it last night. — QT (@QToval) July 24, 2011

@BurgerKing just found a hair in my chicken tendercrisp burger, and it's not mine! Urgh yuck. — Stuart McCarthy (@StuartMcCarthy) August 22, 2014

I can't figure out why people actually go to @BurgerKing their food is awful. Bacon Cheddar Tendercrisp among worst things ever eaten. — Palmer (@Palmer2189) April 7, 2015

"What's the difference between the tendercrisp and the original?"

"The original is actually chicken."#burgerking #mysterymeat #nasty — Kevin Christopher (@datshitkrabell) May 4, 2015

That tendercrisp from burger king was nasty. — Unbothered__ (@IndecentTreat) January 16, 2011