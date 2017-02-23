Lyft Making Major Push Into The Midwest With Biggest Expansion To Date

Congratulations, residents of Eau Claire, WI; Kankakee, IL; and Mankato, MN — you will soon have another way to get from point A to point B: Lyft is adding more than 50 cities to its lineup, its largest expansion to date.

As part of its previously announced plan to launch in 100 more locations by the end of this year, Lyft is making a major push into the Midwest with this move, while adding a few additional cities on the coast as well.

Newly added cities available starting today include:

Lakeland, FL

Ocala, FL

Pensacola, FL

Port St. Lucie, FL

Fort Myers, FL

Fredericksburg, VA

Springfield, MA

Pittsfield, MA

Worcester, MA

Amherst, MA

Amarillo, TX

Bismarck, ND

Fargo, ND

Grand Forks, ND

Ames, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA

Davenport, IA

Des Moines, IA

Dubuque, IA

Iowa City, IA

Sioux City, IA

Waterloo, IA

Carbondale, IL

Decatur, IL

Kankakee, IL

Evansville, IN

Gary, IN

Muncie, IN

Terre Haute, IN

Manhattan, KS

Topeka, KS

Flint, MI

Jackson, MI

Kalamazoo, MI

Midland, MI

Saginaw, MI

Mankato, MN

Rochester, MN

St. Cloud, MN

Youngstown, OH

Eau Claire, WI

Fond du Lac, WI

Janesville, WI

La Crosse, WI

Sheboygan, WI

Birmingham, AL

Augusta, GA

Brunswick, GA

Columbus, GA

Macon, GA

Martinsburg, WV

Morgantown, WV

Huntington, WV

Parkersburg, WV

This will bring Lyft’s total roster close to 300, allowing it to compete more evenly with rival Uber, which currently serves about 134 cities and areas in the U.S., and more than 560 cities worldwide.

“In just the first two months of 2017, we’ve introduced Lyft to 94 new cities, thanks in large part to today’s launch,” said Jaime Raczka, head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this rapid momentum, bringing Lyft’s safe, affordable rides to even more cities this year.”